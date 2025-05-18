Gainesville man arrested after stabbing incident on Browns Bridge Road

The Brief A verbal dispute between two men escalated into a stabbing in the parking lot on Browns Bridge Road, leaving a 43-year-old man injured. The suspect, Alvin Reginald Maull, was arrested less than an hour later at a nearby convenience store and charged with aggravated assault. The victim is hospitalized but expected to survive, and the investigation is ongoing with potential for additional charges.



A Gainesville man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a stabbing that took place in the parking lot of businesses along Browns Bridge Road, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on May 17, when a verbal dispute between two men escalated into a fight in the 1500 block of Browns Bridge Road. During the fight, a 43-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

The victim managed to walk across the road to a nearby Subway restaurant to get help. He was later transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized. Officials said he is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Alvin Reginald Maull of Gainesville, fled the scene. He was located less than an hour later at the QT convenience store near Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway and taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m.

What's next:

Maull has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.