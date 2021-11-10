Gainesville man accused of shooting woman with pellet gun

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man accused of shooting a woman with a pellet rifle inside his home on Tuesday night.

Deputies said 45-year-old Tony Joseph Savage is charged with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act after he allegedly shot a 53-year-old woman in the abdomen during a domestic dispute. Officials said the victim sustained serious injuries and went to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment.

Investigators said The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Forest Boulevard.

The initial call came Tuesday night when deputies responded to the hospital.

After the initial call, deputies found Savage at the residence early Wednesday morning and took him to Hall County Sheriff's Office Headquarters. Officials said he's in Hall County Jail without bond.

