Armed robbery of taxi driver prompts Gainesville High School into lockdown

An armed robbery involving juvenile forced Gainesville High School to go on lockdown for a time Thursday, police say.

Just after 11 a.m., Gainesville police responded to Lee Street after a report of a taxi driver being robbed and shots possibly being fired.

The school was then placed on lockdown as a precaution. Investigators were able to determine there was no credible threat to the campus and the school resumed normal operation.

Investigators say the juveniles suspected in the armed robbery on Thursday have been linked to several other recent crimes in Hall County.

The case remains under investigation.