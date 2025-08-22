Gainesville daycare employee accused of breaking toddler's arm
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Hall County daycare worker is facing charges after she was accused of breaking a child's arm.
Gainesville police have charged Abigail Arriaga-Arriaga with second-degree cruelty to children.
What we know:
According to police, their investigation began when they met the mother of a 1-year-old child who went to Joyland Daycare earlier this week.
The mother claimed that her toddler had suffered a "long linear vertical fracture to his left forearm" while at the daycare on Monday, authorities said.
The Gainesville Police Department tells FOX 5 that Arriga-Arriga was an employee at the daycare and was charged with "negligence," saying that she allegedly broke the child's arm.
After the alleged injury, Arriga-Arriga allegedly did not seek any medical attention for the child nor notify anyone about the situation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not shared any more details about the case.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gainesville Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Gainesville Police Department.