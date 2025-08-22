Gainesville daycare employee accused of breaking toddler's arm

article

The Brief Police have charged a Gainesville daycare employee with child cruelty for allegedly breaking a 1-year-old child's arm. The toddler's mother claimed that he had suffered a "long linear vertical fracture to his left forearm" while at Joyland Daycare on Monday, authorities said. Police say Abigail Arriaga-Arriaga did not seek any medical attention after the injury.



A Hall County daycare worker is facing charges after she was accused of breaking a child's arm.

Gainesville police have charged Abigail Arriaga-Arriaga with second-degree cruelty to children.

What we know:

According to police, their investigation began when they met the mother of a 1-year-old child who went to Joyland Daycare earlier this week.

The mother claimed that her toddler had suffered a "long linear vertical fracture to his left forearm" while at the daycare on Monday, authorities said.

The Gainesville Police Department tells FOX 5 that Arriga-Arriga was an employee at the daycare and was charged with "negligence," saying that she allegedly broke the child's arm.

After the alleged injury, Arriga-Arriga allegedly did not seek any medical attention for the child nor notify anyone about the situation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any more details about the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gainesville Police Department.