Police: 11-year-old LaGrange boy missing for over a week

article

LaGrange police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared over a week ago.

Officials say 11-year-old Gabriel Daugherty was last seen on April 28 on the 100 block of Oak Lane.

The boy should be with his father, Addam Daugherty, but officials do not know where they could be traveling or what kind of vehicle they could be in.

The missing boy is described as being around 4-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 135 pounds.

Daugherty was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. He also always wears his black rimmed glasses.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help in the search, please call detectives at 706-883-2648 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.