GA Sen. Ossoff probes military housing, seeks troop feedback

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fort Eisenhower Main Gate (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff is asking military families to fill out a form about their on-base housing experiences. He specifically wants to hear from families who are having negative experiences. This is the second time Ossoff has led an investigation into on-base military housing.



Sen. Jon Ossoff wants to hear from Georgia military families about their experiences in military housing.

What we know:

The request from the senator is part of his continued investigation into how military families are being treated in privatized housing on military bases. He released a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, today asking for military families in Georgia to tell them what their experience is.

What they're saying:

Ossoff said he specifically wants to hear from people who are struggling with maintenance issues or the contractor running their housing.

"I know way too many military families in Georgia are struggling with the poor quality of military housing," Ossoff said.

To send in your feedback, go to his senate website.

The backstory:

In 2022, Sen. Ossoff led an 8-month investigation that uncovered poor living conditions and mistreatment of families in privatized military housing on post at Ft. Eisenhower, which is just outside of Augusta. Following that investigation, the U.S. Army inspected all housing on military installations, starting at Ft. Eisenhower.

The next year, Ossoff convened a military housing oversight session, and pushed for the military to improve housing conditions for those who serve.

Local perspective:

Georgia is home to 12 different military bases.

Dobbins Air Reserve Base is located 16 miles north of Atlanta, and supports more than 5,700 military personnel from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.