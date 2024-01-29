GA kidnapping suspect killed, 2 TN deputies wounded in gunfire exchange

Two Tennessee deputies were wounded and a kidnapping suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Interstate 75 after a pursuit across state lines, authorities said.

The pursuit began Sunday in Catoosa County, Georgia, when deputies tried to stop Tyler L. Roberts, 31, who was suspected of kidnapping a young child and assaulting an officer, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The chase on Interstate 75 crossed into Tennessee and deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also began trying to capture the suspect and deployed tire deflation devices, the statement said.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver began shooting at deputies who returned fire and killed the suspect, the TBI said.

Two Hamilton County deputies were wounded and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, the sheriff's office said. The 18-month-old child was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

"While it is early in the investigative phase of this incident, it is apparent this individual was intent on getting away from authorities and clearly didn't care who he endangered in the process," Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said. "This incident highlights the incredible dangers our personnel face each day while performing their duties."

No further information was immediately released.

