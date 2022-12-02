Traffic nightmare: GDOT project to shift GA 400 from 3 lanes to 2 for months

You already know how slow traffic can get around the north side of the perimeter, but your commute could get even slower.

GDOT will shut down one northbound lane of GA-400, just north of Glenridge Drive for construction and the work is expected to last for three months.

Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for GDOT, says they'll narrow that stretch of road from three lanes down to two.

"We have to rebuild that lane in addition to new shoulders, new side of the road," Dale told FOX 5.

This is on top of lane closures on I-285 a little more than a mile south.

"Still a challenge for those who take that as a commute, but certainly not as impactful as those 285 commutes," she said. "When it comes to traffic in metro Atlanta—even little things can have a big impact. it depends on what time of day – it depends on congestion is going through that area."

Dale says it's all to improve the highway.

"A little bit of pain in the long run gives you a much better interchange not only one that is safer—one that works better."

GDOT will shut down that lane at 5 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting. They advise anyone on the road to stay traffic aware.