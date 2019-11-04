Furkids celebrates opening of new headquarters

It was just three months ago that we spent the morning at the Furkids Doraville Cat Shelter, meeting some of the adoptable cats and kittens and even naming a few after characters in the Broadway musical Cats. But there have been some big changes since then – and a return visit means a trip to a beautiful, ten-acre property in Cumming.

Furkids celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters in Cumming in October, and is now open to those looking to support the no-kill, animal adoption organization. Why the move? Simple – the new property is significantly larger, offering ten acres of wooded outdoor space and landscaping features including ponds and waterfalls. The Doraville cat shelter was also a leased property, and the new headquarters will be owned by Furkids, giving the nonprofit a permanent home.

Of course, the new campus will also provide much more space for cats and kittens rescued by the no-kill shelter and waiting for forever homes; last year, Furkids adopted out 3,201 animals, more than 2,000 of which were cats.

The new Furkids campus is located at 5235 Union Hill Road in Cumming and is currently open on weekends from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The existing cat shelter in Doraville will also keep operating hours through the end of the year, and the existing Furkids dog shelter will remain in Alpharetta.

Since we were just at Furkids a few months ago, we couldn’t wait to get a look at how much things have changed in such a short period of time! So, the Good Day feature team spent the morning up in Cumming, getting a tour of the new headquarters, and – most importantly – meeting some of the cats and kittens waiting to be adopted.