Funeral to take place for former GOP presidential candidate, Herman Cain

Former Republican presidential candidate and Georgia radio host Herman Cain will be laid to rest this week.

Cain, 74, passed away last week after contracting the coronavirus. He was hospitalized July 1 in Atlanta after testing positive for the virus.

A public viewing is set for Thursday Aug. 6, from 4-7p.m. at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, located at 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta.

A private family service is to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, which will be streamed live online at HermanCainCelebrations.com.

The former CEO of Godfather Pizza, Cain ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012 on his “9-9-9” tax plan that would eliminate tax laws in favor of a 9 percent tax on sales, individual income and corporate income.

In April 2019, Trump announced that he would appoint Cain to serve on the Federal Reserve Board. Cain later withdrew from consideration amid renewed scrutiny of sexual harassment and infidelity allegations that first surfaced during his 2012 presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed.