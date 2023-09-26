Tradition vs law: Do you stop for funeral processions in Georgia?

article

It’s a topic of debate among old and young, natives versus transplants: What do you do when you see a funeral procession.

Some say you should keep driving as normal.

Others believe they should simply yield.

Native Georgians will tell you it’s only polite to pull over.

Here in Georgia, many folks hold the tradition of pulling over to the side of the road when they see a funeral procession, but what does the law say? (FOX 5)

The right answer is more complicated as it pits tradition against what the law actually says.

The Georgia Statutes were updated in 2022 address funeral processions.

It outlines what is legally required when there is a funeral procession.

How should you react to a funeral procession at an intersection?

Georgia Code 40-6-76 states that:

"Operators of vehicles in a funeral procession shall yield the right of way upon the approach of an authorized emergency vehicle or law enforcement vehicle giving an audible and visual signal; and

"Operators of vehicles in a funeral procession shall yield the right of way when directed to do so by a traffic officer."

This means that funeral procession have the right of way, but are subject to the escorting law enforcement officers.

What should not happen when you see a funeral procession?

Now that you know that you legally have to yield the right of way, the code continues with what cannot happen.

u cannot interrupt or interfere with the procession in any way.

This also means that drivers who are not part of the procession cannot and should not join in the procession.

Finally, Georgia law states that, on a two-lane roadway, vehicles may not pass the procession.

What is the penalty for violating interfering with a funeral procession?

In Georgia, it is considered a misdemeanor offense to violate any of the above.

Law enforcement can impose a fine not exceeding $100.

Still, some folks hold to tradition. They will pull off to the side of the road to honor the recently deceased.