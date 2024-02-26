Funeral plans announced for beloved Paulding County deputy, husband, father

article

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Deputy Allen Rakestraw passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 22. He was 43-years-old.

Rakestraw was an eighth generation Paulding County resident who always dreamed of being a deputy sheriff. He ended up working at the sheriff's office for nearly 14 years, achieving his dream in 2013.

He worked full-time in the Uniform Patrol Division until 2015, when he transitioned to part-time status to focus on his general contracting company.

One of his unique roles included working in communications. Rakestraw was responsible for the radios and cell phones for the sheriff's office, according to his colleagues.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Allen. He was more than a Deputy, he was my friend. Allen was one of the driving forces behind my original campaign for Sheriff," said Sheriff Gary Gulledge. "Without his help, I don’t know if I would be our Sheriff today. I am forever indebted to Allen for his service to myself and our community."

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Season Church in Hiram. Rakestraw's funeral will be held at the church the following day, starting at 11 a.m. There will be an interment directly following the service at Paulding Memorial Gardens.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for thoughts and prayers for Rakestraw's family and his colleagues as they navigate this difficult time.