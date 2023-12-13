Funeral for North Carolina FSU coach from College Park set for Saturday

article

College Park native and Fayetteville State University coach Jada Brown has died, according to the school.

Brown, 37, passed away on Dec. 1. Brown was a respected member of the athletics department and helped prepare the school's student-athletes for 3 championship appearances and the 2022 championship title, along with a NCAA playoff game. He joined the university in 2021 as the defense line coach, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and video coordinator.

Brown was a star athlete at Banneker High School before he played college football for the University of Memphis from 2005 to 2009, according to his college bio.

Brown played professionally in the Arena Football League, Canadian Football League and United Football League.

Brown was also known for mentoring young athletes.

Brown's cause of death has not been released.

Brown's funeral is being held at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church on Morehouse Drive NW in Atlanta. There will be a viewing the night before at Willie Watkins West End on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

His family is attempting to raise money for funeral expenses on GoFundMe.