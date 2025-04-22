Fundraisers for Bentley Beard, 11-year-old son of Rome police officer

The Brief The Floyd County community is coming together to support a Rome Police officer and his family who lost their 11-year-old son in a traffic accident last Thursday. Police say Bentley Beard was riding his bike on Thursday when he was tragically hit and killed. The principal of Bentley's middle school is organizing a T-shirt fundraiser to support his family.



Police say 11-year-old Bentley Beard was riding his bike in his Silver Creek neighborhood of Floyd County last Thursday when he went behind a school bus passing through.

That's when they say a truck coming the opposite way hit him.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

A makeshift memorial for Bentley Beard, the 11-year-old son of a Rome police officer, was killed while riding his bike on April 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

PREVIOUS STORIES:

What they're saying:

"It's been one of the most devastating times that we've seen in our department's history," Kelly Madden, public information officer with the Rome Police Department, said.

"Bentley was always the one with a smile. He loved to game, he loved to play Minecraft, but he also loved people. He loved people. He was the best big brother to his three-year-old brothers, who are twins. Loved his mama, loved his daddy, loved his family," she added.

Bentley Beard with his family (Family photo used with permission)

Bentley was in the sixth grade at Pepperell Middle School. To honor his life, the school principal organized a T-shirt fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to Bentley's family.

"He loved Minecraft, so we took our mascot, the griffin, and created a special design just for Bentley," Hampton said.

"We will wear our shirts proudly as we remember a very smart and loved student and classmate," she added.

What you can do:

Hampton is accepting T-shirt orders through Friday, April 25. You can find out more on how to order one here.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pepperell Middle School is selling a T-shirt to raise money for the family of 11-year-old Bentley Beard, the son of a Rome police officer who was killed while riding his bike on April 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

A former Rome Police Officer has also organized a fundraiser to support Bentley's family.