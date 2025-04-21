Celebration of Life announced for Rome police officer's child

article

A Celebration of Life has been announced for the 11-year-old son of a Rome police officer who was killed while riding his bicycle late last week.

The Celebration of Life for Bentley Beard will take place on April 26 at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, located at 702 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek.

Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., with the service following at 3 p.m.

An honor ride took place for Bentley on Saturday. It began at the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 75 in Bartow County and ended at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home in Rome. Officials described the event as a salute to Bentley’s life.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. No further details have been released.