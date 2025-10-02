Fulton father sentenced to three life terms for rape, incest

The Brief Fulton man gets three life sentences for raping daughter. Victim became pregnant at 14; gave birth at 15. DA praises teen’s strength, calls abuse "profound betrayal."



A Fulton County man has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms without parole, plus 20 years, after pleading guilty to repeatedly raping and impregnating his teenage daughter.

What we know:

District Attorney Fani Willis announced that 41-year-old Christopher Lavelle Houston pled guilty to seven counts, including rape, aggravated child molestation, and incest. Judge Eric Dunaway handed down the sentence Tuesday.

Investigators said the abuse began in January 2022 when Houston assaulted his 14-year-old daughter several times a week while she was in his custody. He allegedly justified his crimes by telling her that in "archaic times" fathers did this to keep daughters "pure."

The girl later suspected she was pregnant and convinced Houston to take her to a clinic in June 2022. Doctors confirmed she was six months pregnant, and abortion was no longer an option. The victim contacted her mother, who notified authorities. At 15, she gave birth to a baby girl, with genetic testing confirming Houston as the father.

Although Houston initially prepared for trial, he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea as testimony was about to begin.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said the victim showed resilience, graduating high school early and now enrolled in a pre-nursing program.