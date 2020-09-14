Fulton elections board approves new voting locations for November

Fulton County voters will have more choices when it comes to where to cast their ballot early this fall.

The Fulton County Board of Elections unanimously approved the selection of 29 advance voting sites Monday. The list not only includes many Fulton County libraries, but also "mega" site State Farm Arena, the Georgia International Convention Center, and the High Museum of Art.

"I am delighted on behalf of Midtown to see the High Museum of Art," said Fulton County Elections Board Chair Mary Carole Cooney.

Elections Director Richard Barron said the museum volunteered to serve as an early voting location and will have free parking for voters. The offer comes after many locations dropped out over COVID-19 concerns and voters experienced long waits to cast their ballots during the June 9 primary.

"There are a lot of community partners that have come forward to provide poll workers and other things and there are a lot of silver linings that have come out of the June election," Barron explained.

The board also approved the addition of 26 Election Day polling locations. The county split some polling sites in an effort to keep the number of voters assigned to anyone place under 5,000.

