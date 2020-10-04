Fulton County voters can cast November ballots in some bars, theaters and museums

Fowling Warehouse is where football meets bowling ... meets voting?

Fulton County is partnering with nontraditional locations to serve as voting precincts this year, including a Burgers with Buck favorite.

The county turned to Jeff Cole and Jon Dilly and their restaurant's 25,000 square feet for relief, after the primary election's hours-long lines captured national attention ... and criticism.

"[The county was] sort of in a bind of having a place, so we jumped on the opportunity, thinking we could introduce ourselves to our new neighbors, so they can see what we're all about plus give them the chance to vote and represent themselves," Cole told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda.

Fowling Warehouse will be one of the nontraditional voting precincts in Fulton County this year.

And amid the pandemic, introductions are a major plus for businesses as new as Fowling Warehouse, opening its doors in Atlanta this summer.

FOX 5 stopped Haley Cottingham on her way into the restaurant to cast her ballot in the September special election.

"I'd seen ads, and I was like, 'What the heck is Fowling?!'" Cottingham said. "Honestly, I wasn't quite sure where it was, so this is kind of a two-for-one: I'm voting and finding a new spot."

Fowling got a "warm-up" thanks to the special election, gearing up for the big event, Nov. 3.

State Farm Arena, the High Museum of Art, Fox Theatre, and Georgia Tech's Basketball Pavilion are among the unique polling places voters will see this fall.

"I think it's great," Cottingham said. "It kind of shows that everyone is doing what they can to make voting as easy as possible, as accessible as possible."

There will be more than 250 polling places in Fulton County this November.