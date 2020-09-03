Burgers With Buck: Fowling Warehouse

If you’ve never heard of fowling, you’re not alone. It’s a relatively new game/sport that combines aspects of bowling and football, and is surprisingly more challenging than you might expect. It is also a lot of fun.

The Fowling Warehouse in Atlanta is more than just a fun place to hang out, it is also the backdrop for this week’s #BurgersWithBuck.

Gone are the days of bowling alleys and similar venues serving frozen pizzas and junk food. Let’s face it, our tastes have become more refined through the years, and with that has come higher expectations. That was the inspiration behind hiring Chef Demetrius Brown to create a menu that is both diverse and innovative. While there are multiple offerings that look and sound delicious, you know we’re all about the burger, and this one is named after the man who created it…The Chef’s Burger.

It starts with a huge eight ounce patty of house ground, certified Angus beef. It is topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and bacon, and sits atop lettuce, black garlic aioli, and horseradish, all served on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.

It’s big. It’s messy, and it’s delicious. And let’s face it, aren’t those three pretty important qualities in any burger?

Advertisement

Mine was served with a heaping helping of their Founder Fries. I dare you to click on their website and read the description of those. And a word of advice, if you polish off the entire Chef’s Burger and Founder Fries, #BWB style… you might want to play an extra round or two of fowling to help burn some of those extra, and really tasty, calories.

For more information about Fowling Warehouse including the location, menu and hours of operation, go to their website, https://fowlingwarehouse.com/atlanta-ga/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don’t forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.