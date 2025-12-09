Fulton County unveils new historical exhibit, seals time capsule

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 9, 2025 7:37am EST
Fulton County Probate Court unveiled a new historical exhibit titled “Through the Years” and held a time capsule sealing ceremony on Monday.

The Brief

    • "Through the Years" exhibit showcases Fulton milestones since 1853
    • New time capsule sealed 25 years after previous capsule
    • Artwork installed along courthouse walls

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Probate Court unveiled a new historical exhibit titled "Through the Years" and held a time capsule sealing ceremony on Monday. 

What we know:

The installation features artwork highlighting pivotal milestones across Fulton County history dating back to 1853.

The exhibit lines interior courthouse walls, offering a visual reflection of the county’s growth, civic achievements and cultural legacy. Crews completed installation over a three-day span.

The ceremony marked exactly 25 years since the county sealed its previous time capsule in 2000. Records, artifacts and written statements from today’s civic leaders are expected to be included.

The Source

  • Information provided by Fulton County. A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist attended the ceremony. 

