Fulton County unveils new historical exhibit, seals time capsule
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Probate Court unveiled a new historical exhibit titled "Through the Years" and held a time capsule sealing ceremony on Monday.
What we know:
The installation features artwork highlighting pivotal milestones across Fulton County history dating back to 1853.
The exhibit lines interior courthouse walls, offering a visual reflection of the county’s growth, civic achievements and cultural legacy. Crews completed installation over a three-day span.
The ceremony marked exactly 25 years since the county sealed its previous time capsule in 2000. Records, artifacts and written statements from today’s civic leaders are expected to be included.