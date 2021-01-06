Fulton County temporarily suspends ballot counting 'out of an abundance of caution'

The ballot counting process in Fulton County has temporarily ceased as tensions following Tuesday’s election and the certification of the Electoral College vote in Washington rise.

Fulton County officials also announced that county offices in downtown Atlanta were also closed.

The news comes shortly after Georgia’s Secretary of State’s Office closed. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been evacuated from the building.

Security at the Georgia Capitol has been increased and law enforcement is on heightened alert.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Gold Dome around 3 p.m. and saw it was peaceful. Officials said they hope they can keep it that way.

Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia appears to have favored the two Democratic challenges to represent the state in the Senate. Votes were continuing to be count as of Wednesday afternoon. If the vote holds true, it would change the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Georgia's 14 U.S. representatives were at Capitol Hill as protesters breached the building.

