Fulton County switches some schools to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Fulton County Schools announced major changes to the end of their school year on Monday. Several schools will be transitioning to online learning as COVID-19 cases climb. The school district also released details about its plans following the winter break.

Superintendent Mike Looney, in a statement released Monday evening, said all high schools will be switching to remote learning beginning Wednesday. Those are half-days dedicated to final exams. Students should be receiving a schedule from their schools soon about this.

The exception is North Springs High School, which will transition starting Tuesday due to the number of absences and quarantining students.

Five middle and elementary schools will be switching over to remote learning through Friday due to the coronavirus. The following schools were classified Monday in Level 2 on the FCS Closing Matrix, requiring them to switch to virtual learning:

• Renaissance Elementary School

• Evoline C. West Elementary School

• Hopewell Middle School

• McNair Middle School

• Webb Bridge Middle School

After the winter break, Jan. 6 will begin the second semester for students. Both Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 are teacher workdays and holidays for students because of the Senate runoff. All Pre-K through 12 students will participate in remote learning from January 6 until 8.

Middle and high school students will participate in remote learning on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, while elementary students return to school for face-to-face instruction, if they chose the in-person learning model for the second semester.

On Jan. 13, Pre-K through 12 students, except those who chose remote learning, will come back for face-to-face instruction.

Students and employees returning from winter break can take a voluntary COVID-19 test, especially if they have traveled, be part of a large event, was around someone with COVID-19, or have flu-like symptoms. Drive-up testing sites will also be set up on Jan. 2 at two schools.

