Fulton County Sheriff's Office to host Bike Safety Rodeo

According to one study, almost 400 thousand children are treated in the United States Emergency Departments every year for bicycle-related injuries.

Every year, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office holds an event to teach children how to ride safely.

Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson stops by to talk to us about the upcoming Bicycle Rodeo which is taking place on April 18, 2020, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

