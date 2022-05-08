Fulton County School System sets new rules on use of phones, other devices for next school year

Fulton County School System is setting new rules about how students can use cell phones, beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

During a Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent Christopher Matthews said the use of "Personal Communication Devices" would be prohibited during school or instruction hours, depending on grade level. The list of restricted devices includes, in part, cell phones, tablets and smartwatches.

Students are allowed to have devices. The school district is prohibiting students from using devices in elementary schools during the school day. Starting in sixth grade, students will be allowed to have devices but banned from using them during class unless instructed by a teacher.

GHSA APPROVES TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BAN

Students will not be allowed to record and distribute "unlawful activity, egregious or dangerous events."

Advertisement

Matthews called the use of communication devices "highly distracting."