Fulton County plans to recount votes from Tuesday's municipal election

The Fulton County Elections Office has announced that it will recount all votes from Tuesday's general municipal and special election.

According to the notice posted on their website, the reason for the recount is "to confirm the accuracy of the election results before election certification."

The recount is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Fulton County Elections Hub in Union City.

According to a spokesperson for the elections officer, the action is consistent with the commitment by the Department of Registration & Elections to review several races affected by recent redistricting. Additionall, a recount will provide additional verification of results for races requiring a runoff in December.

There were several races in Fulton County that were close. For example, Rodney Peek beat out the incumbent Troy Nettis for Chattahoochee Hills City Council District 5 seat 120 to 103. Jamelle McKenzie beat Karen Corbin in the College Park City Council Ward 1 race with 546 to 534 and Linda Davis narrowly won a seat on the Fairburn City Council with a vote of 725 to 721 for James Whitemore.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Elections Office announced that a fentanyl-laced letter was supposedly sent to their office.