Fulton County officials lift boil water advisory around Swaybranch and Warsaw

The Brief Fulton County has officially lifted the Boil Water Advisory for residents in the North Fulton area near Roswell. Repairs to the system are complete, and subsequent testing confirms the water supply meets all safety standards for consumption.



Fulton County has officially lifted the Boil Water Advisory previously issued for a portion of north Fulton County.

What we know:

The advisory affected residents in the area of Swaybranch Drive, near Warsaw Road and Holcomb Bridge in Roswell, from Friday until Sunday.

Following the completion of necessary system repairs, water quality testing was conducted. Officials say the results confirm that the water supply meets all safety standards and is safe for normal use.

Customers in the affected area may now resume the normal use of tap water.

Why you should care:

Fulton County expressed its appreciation for the patience and cooperation of residents during the length of the advisory.