Calls for investigation into in-custody murder suspect's attempt to flee hospital

A Fulton County lawmaker wants to know how an inmate, awaiting trial for murder, was able to run away from a deputy at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Jaron Walker was the last of seven deputies transported in a van to the hospital.

Near a private law enforcement entrance, Lt. Colonel Adriana Christopher said Walker broke away from a deputy and started running. He did not make it very far.

"Our normal procedure is to take all inmates through the sally port," said the jail commander.

However, the door to the enclosed space was not operating, so for a time uncertain, the prisoners were off-loaded in the street.

Surveillance video shows Walker, who had a medical boot for a leg injury, maneuvering around cars trying to flee.

Christopher told FOX 5 that Walker had handcuffs on, but no leg restraints due to the injury.

The surveillance footage does not show any handcuffs.

"Prisoners are taken to Grady all the time," said Khadijah Abdur Rahman. "We know that works, but that is no good if the one time you need it to work, it does not."

"This needs to be investigated," he added.