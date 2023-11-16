Car crash at Fulton County Medical Examiner's facility in Atlanta

article

Police are investigating after a car somehow ran of the road and crashed into the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office facility along Central Avenue on Thursday evening, severing the gas line.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Central Avenue SW and Alice Street SW.

FOX 5 crews spotted the vehicle leaning at a near-45-degree angle, its passenger-side tires off the ground and its front end against the retaining wall of the complex. The section of wall was where the gas utility regulator is located.

It was not clear the extent of damage caused by the crash.

No one was injured.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.