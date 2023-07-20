Fulton County man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

A Fulton County man has been arrested for the sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

According to a press release, the CEACC Unit began investigating 51-year-old Steven Lawrence Jones after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was executed July 13 and Jones was arrested.

He was taken to Fulton County Jail after his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.