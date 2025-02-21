Fulton County judge accused of misconduct for detaining woman

article

A Fulton County judge is facing misconduct allegations after allegedly detaining a 20-year-old woman against her will during her parents' divorce hearing, according to Law & Crime News.

What we know:

According to court documents, Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams ordered the woman to be held in a holding cell for 30 to 45 minutes after she admitted to going to her father’s home and destroying some of his property. The documents also state that Judge Williams threatened to charge the woman with criminal trespassing.

The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed formal misconduct charges against Judge Williams.

Charges include taking too long to render decisions on child support and child custody cases, with some taking as long as 30 months.

Additionally, the judge reportedly asked a metro Atlanta law firm to give her uncle more time to file an answer on a case. The judge is accused of using the "prestige of her office to advance the private interest of another."

The commission is responsible for investigating judicial conduct and ensuring judges uphold ethical standards.