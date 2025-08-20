Fulton County Jail floods same day as renovation vote

article

The Brief The Fulton County Jail flooded Wednesday, according to Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat has long said the county needs a new jail, not just a renovated one. Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts said the county can't afford to build a new jail.



The same day the Fulton County Commission voted to approve a $1.1 billion renovation and addition to the Rice Street Jail, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the jail is flooding.

What we know:

Labat has long said the county needs a new jail, not just a renovated one, but the County Commission Chair, Rob Pitts, said the county can't afford to build a new jail.

The renovations will add a new building for detainees who are suffering medical or mental issues. It will also pay for unspecified renovations in the jail.

The backstory:

The Fulton County Jail has come under fire in recent years for severe overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and unsafe conditions.

Federal investigators say inmates are frequently exposed to violence, unsanitary living spaces, inadequate medical and mental-health care and excessive uses of force by staff.

More than 30 people have died in county custody since 2021, prompting lawsuits, public outcry and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the jail to be in violation of inmates’ constitutional rights.

Fulton County Sheriff Labat has pushed for a brand-new jail in the past, but that request was denied. Instead, commissioners previously voted to spend $300 million renovating the existing jail facilities.