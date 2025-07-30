Fulton County Jail attack: Family claims officials lied to them

The Brief A metro Atlanta family says 23-year-old Jacob Howard was jumped because he refused to give other inmates money in an extortion attempt. Family members say jail officials lied to them and said the 23-year-old was fine when he was actually at Grady Hospital with a punctured lung. Fulton County Jail officials say they are investigating the incident.



A metro Atlanta family says the Fulton County Jail is more like a war zone.

What we know:

The Cherry Family says their son and grandson, Jacob Howard, was jumped by three inmates they believe are in a gang and were trying to extort the 23-year-old.

Fulton County Jail officials confirmed the attack happened.

What they're saying:

"The gang members are running the jail. They're saying if you want our protection you gonna have to give money," grandmother Lucille Cherry said.

Howard was arrested on July 11th after a high-speed chase with the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department.

The family says, as a new inmate, Howard was immediately targeted.

"Jacob called her several times with guys in the background, asking Jacobs' child's mother to send money so he could be protected. When he said he wasn't sending any money, the phone hung up," mom Lisa Cherry shared.

That was July 18th.

The family said they called back repeatedly, but got no answers. They claim jail officials even lied to them and said Jacob was fine.

"Lisa was calling. His girlfriend was calling. I was calling," grandma Cherry explained.

When they finally talked to Jacob, he told them he had been stabbed and spent 5 nights at Grady Hospital.

"The dudes came into his room and he saw a shank. He ended up fighting one guy, then the next guy came and jumped him, and I don’t know where the third guy came, but they ended up stabbing him in his back. I don’t know how many times, and he said he had a hole in his shoulder," mom Cherry shared.

The family says Jacob suffered a punctured lung. They still haven’t seen him, and they want the governor to step in.

"My problem is, where are the officers that are supposed to be protecting the residents? The gang members are running the jail. The governor needs to get involved. Gov. Kemp needs to get involved," Grandma Cherry exclaimed.

What's next:

Fulton County Jail officials say they are investigating the incident and told family members they expect to make an arrest.