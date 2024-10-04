Fulton County inmate killed in Cobb County Jail; cellmate charged

A Fulton County inmate housed at Cobb County Jail has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of his cellmate early Friday morning.

Horace Gibbs, 63, was found unresponsive by his cellmate, Ernest Johnson, 52, who immediately alerted deputies. Gibbs was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide. Johnson was then charged with felony murder and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Both Gibbs and Johnson were inmates from Fulton County, temporarily housed at the Cobb County Jail due to overcrowding in Fulton County facilities. Fulton County sheriff’s officials say it often outsources inmates to facilities in Cobb County, Oconee County, and the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Gibbs had been in custody since Sept. 2, 2022, following his arrest by the Atlanta Police Department on charges of criminal trespass, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and simple battery against a police officer or corrections officer. He was being held on a $12,500 bond.

Johnson was arrested by the Union City Police Department on Sept. 6, on three counts of terrorist threats and acts, along with two counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.