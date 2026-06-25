Fulton County health officials warn of Johns Creek school tuberculosis case
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Health officials are warning parents, students and staff at Johns Creek High School about a potential exposure to tuberculosis on campus.
Johns Creek school exposure
What we know:
The Fulton County Board of Health sent a letter to parents and students warning that people on campus may have been exposed to an individual diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Officials are sending a second letter to anyone identified as a likely close contact to provide screening details.
The agency is offering two free testing and result reading days in June and July at the North Fulton Regional Health Center facility in Alpharetta.
Tuberculosis transmission details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific identity of the individual diagnosed with tuberculosis or the exact dates when the exposure occurred.
It remains unknown how many total students and staff members are considered close contacts.
Air transmission risks
Why you should care:
Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The germs are dispersed into the air when a person with an active infection of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. People who breathe in that air can become infected.
Fortunately, the illness is detectable with simple screening tests. It can also be effectively prevented or treated with medications.
Health department guidance
What you can do:
Parents and students can find more specific details on the testing process, testing days and location details in the letters sent to impacted individuals.
If you have additional questions, you can contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7556. You can also visit the CDC website to learn more about tuberculosis.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Fulton County Board of Health letter signed by District Health Director Marcus Plescia, M.D., M.P.H., which outlined the tuberculosis exposure details, testing locations and safety guidance sent directly to the Johns Creek High School community.