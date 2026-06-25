Fulton County health officials warn of Johns Creek school tuberculosis case

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The Brief A student at Johns Creek High School has contracted tuberculosis, prompting health officials to warn the campus community about potential exposure. The Fulton County Board of Health is providing free tuberculosis screenings at an Alpharetta regional facility for individuals identified as close contacts. Health officials stated that tuberculosis is detectable with simple tests and can be effectively treated or prevented with medications.



Health officials are warning parents, students and staff at Johns Creek High School about a potential exposure to tuberculosis on campus.

Johns Creek school exposure

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Health sent a letter to parents and students warning that people on campus may have been exposed to an individual diagnosed with tuberculosis.

Officials are sending a second letter to anyone identified as a likely close contact to provide screening details.

The agency is offering two free testing and result reading days in June and July at the North Fulton Regional Health Center facility in Alpharetta.

Tuberculosis transmission details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific identity of the individual diagnosed with tuberculosis or the exact dates when the exposure occurred.

It remains unknown how many total students and staff members are considered close contacts.

Air transmission risks

Why you should care:

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The germs are dispersed into the air when a person with an active infection of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings. People who breathe in that air can become infected.

Fortunately, the illness is detectable with simple screening tests. It can also be effectively prevented or treated with medications.

Health department guidance

What you can do:

Parents and students can find more specific details on the testing process, testing days and location details in the letters sent to impacted individuals.

If you have additional questions, you can contact the Fulton County Board of Health at 770-520-7556. You can also visit the CDC website to learn more about tuberculosis.