Fulton County grand jury indicts man in Beyoncé music theft

The Brief A Fulton County grand jury indicted Kelvin Lanier Evans for stealing unreleased Beyoncé music during a July car break-in. Investigators say Evans broke into a vehicle on Krog Street, taking hard drives, laptops, and personal items. Authorities have not confirmed whether Beyoncé’s unreleased music or other stolen items have been recovered.



A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music during a car break-in in Atlanta over the summer, according to investigators and court records obtained by FOX 5.

What we know:

Authorities say the theft happened July 8 in the garage of an apartment building along Krog Street. The vehicle, a rental used by one of Beyoncé’s choreographers, was broken into while the victims went out to eat. When they returned about an hour later, they found the back window shattered and several suitcases missing.

Among the stolen items were hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, set lists, and show-planning materials for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, which was in Atlanta at the time. Police reports also listed laptops, clothing, and personal items belonging to the choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the parking garage, collected fingerprints, and tracked electronic devices through location pings. In a 911 call later released by police, one of the victims said the stolen computers contained "really, really important information" linked to a high-profile client.

(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators eventually identified Kelvin Lanier Evans as the suspect. He was later arrested in Hapeville, south of Atlanta.

Evans has been indicted on charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how investigators first connected Kelvin Evans to the theft or whether any of Beyoncé’s unreleased music has been recovered.

It’s also unclear if Evans acted alone or if others may have helped move or sell the stolen hard drives.

Police have not confirmed the total value of the items taken or whether surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking into the vehicle.