Fulton County DA's office holds event to help felons get back on their feet

On Saturday, the Fulton County District Attorney's office organized a special event dedicated to aiding former felons in rebuilding their lives. District Attorney Fani Willis and her team conducted a comprehensive review for residents with prior felony arrests or convictions.

The primary objective of the initiative was to identify individuals eligible to have their criminal records expunged, thereby facilitating their efforts to secure employment and housing. DA Fani Willis highlighted their commitment, stating, "Let's say we can't restrict your record, but you have an open case. We have our diversion team here. And so we're placing two people in the diversion. So again, a way not to be formally prosecuted, but give back your debt to society and make sure that you can go on."

To streamline the process, two Fulton County Superior Court judges participated in the event, expediting the proceedings for individuals seeking to have their criminal records expunged. This collaborative effort aims to provide a second chance for those with prior legal issues, enabling them to reintegrate into society more effectively.