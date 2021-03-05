Fulton County commissioners, mayors share COVID-19 vaccine data and resources

With more than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in the last year, Fulton County has the second-highest number of infections in the state and hovers among the highest number of deaths with more than a thousand lives lost to the respiratory virus.

During a virtual meeting Friday morning, Fulton County leaders said they were eager to get the next round of vaccine doses promised from Pfizer, Moderna, and the recently approved Johnson & Johnson product.

Fulton County commissioners and mayors spent the morning briefing each other about their jurisdictions' efforts to combat the deadly respiratory virus by getting more vaccine doses to more eligible Georgians. They even exchanged information about little-known resources available to vaccine-eligible residents across the county.

They also got a look at the steps MARTA employees are taking to keep metro Atlanta's rapid transit system as clean as possible for riders.

