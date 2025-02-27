Expand / Collapse search

Fulton County clothing store asks customers not to steal from them

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 27, 2025 7:48am EST
Fulton County
Theft caught on camera at Beezys

Beezys Department Store on Fulton Industrial Boulevard caught someone stealing on camera and are asking people not to steal from them.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local clothing store is asking people not to steal from them after a recent shoplifting incident at its location off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

What they're saying:

Beezys Department Store shared surveillance footage on Instagram showing a man in a white hoodie stuffing clothing into a bag.

In a message posted alongside the video, the store pleaded with customers, writing, "Please don't scam or steal from us."

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the police are investigating the incident. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to gather more information about the alleged theft. 

By the numbers:

In 2022, retailers lost $112.1 billion to shoplifting and employee theft, according to the National Retail Federation.  According to Capital One Shopping, Georgia retailers lost $2.356 billion in revenue to theft in 2022. 

In 2023, a survey by NRF found that retailers had experienced a 93% increase in the average number of shoplifting incidents per year from 2019. 

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a post by the store on its Instagram page. Information about cost of theft came from National Retail Federation and Captial One Shopping (linked above). 

