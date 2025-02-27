Fulton County clothing store asks customers not to steal from them

A local clothing store is asking people not to steal from them after a recent shoplifting incident at its location off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

What they're saying:

Beezys Department Store shared surveillance footage on Instagram showing a man in a white hoodie stuffing clothing into a bag.

In a message posted alongside the video, the store pleaded with customers, writing, "Please don't scam or steal from us."

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the police are investigating the incident. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to gather more information about the alleged theft.

By the numbers:

In 2022, retailers lost $112.1 billion to shoplifting and employee theft, according to the National Retail Federation. According to Capital One Shopping, Georgia retailers lost $2.356 billion in revenue to theft in 2022.

In 2023, a survey by NRF found that retailers had experienced a 93% increase in the average number of shoplifting incidents per year from 2019.