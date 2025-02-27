Fulton County clothing store asks customers not to steal from them
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local clothing store is asking people not to steal from them after a recent shoplifting incident at its location off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
What they're saying:
Beezys Department Store shared surveillance footage on Instagram showing a man in a white hoodie stuffing clothing into a bag.
In a message posted alongside the video, the store pleaded with customers, writing, "Please don't scam or steal from us."
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown if the police are investigating the incident. FOX 5 Atlanta is attempting to gather more information about the alleged theft.
By the numbers:
In 2022, retailers lost $112.1 billion to shoplifting and employee theft, according to the National Retail Federation. According to Capital One Shopping, Georgia retailers lost $2.356 billion in revenue to theft in 2022.
In 2023, a survey by NRF found that retailers had experienced a 93% increase in the average number of shoplifting incidents per year from 2019.