Fulton County absentee ballots finalized as mailing deadlines approach

The Brief Fulton County election officials are finishing ballot proofreading ahead of mailing deadlines for local voters. Overseas and military voters will receive Fulton County absentee ballots starting Tuesday, Sept. 15. Metro Atlanta residents awaiting mail-in ballots must wait until Oct. 5 under state law requirements.



Election officials in Fulton County are finalizing the midterm ballot before sending mail-in options to military members and residents living overseas.

Fulton County absentee ballots

What we know:

Fulton County election officials say 6,000 voters requested absentee ballots, and proofreading for the midterm ballot will finish by the end of the week.

Ballots for military personnel and citizens living overseas are scheduled to be mailed on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Metro area residents waiting for mail-in ballots will receive them starting Oct. 5 under Senate Bill 202 guidelines.

Board members approved two advanced voting sites, bringing the total to 32, with new locations at Creel Park and the North Fulton Training Center on Roswell Road.

Court rulings cause uncertainty

What they're saying:

Board member Doug Selby noted potential uncertainties regarding court rulings on election procedures, advising voters to mail early votes promptly to avoid issues.

President Donald Trump has continued to challenge federal and state mail-in voting practices, prompting a major pushback over absentee ballot rules.

In response to a proposed federal plan that would instruct the U.S. Postal Service to process mail-in ballots using a newly created national voter list and specific envelope requirements, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined a bipartisan coalition of election officials in filing an emergency brief with the Supreme Court.

RELATED STORY: Supreme Court filing warns mail ballot rules could cause Georgia chaos

State officials argue that changing mail-in ballot procedures so close to the election would throw county operations into chaos, cause severe delivery delays, and disrupt local efforts to mail absentee ballots to voters on schedule.

"Not knowing what the state of the Supreme Court ruling will be with respect to Trump V. California. If there is a way to encourage voters to mail their early votes early to avoid any kind of problem," Selby said.

What we don't know:

Election officials have not specified when the exact shipment of printed ballots will arrive at county offices ahead of the Oct. 5 mailing date for local voters.