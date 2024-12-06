Fulton County 3rd-grader on mission to help others stay healthy

A third-grader in Fulton County who had his life turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic is taking action to help others be as healthy as possible.

Nine-year-old Wade Williams turned his frightening experience into lessons for all of us.

Williams teamed up with his 4-year-old sister Celine to create Wade and Celine's Super Vitamin-C Jelly Beans. The gluten-free, vegan-friendly dietary supplement packs an orange-flavored punch to help boost the immune system.

"Me and my sister created these vitamin C jelly beans to help kids fight off viruses and molecules to help them stay healthy all year long," Williams said.

They were hands-on with the creation too. With a little help from Dad, the brother-daughter duo opted for the jelly beans over tablets or gummies. They also chose the flavor and helped design the label on the bottle.

"First we started with a tablet. I didn't like them," Williams said. "Then we moved on to the jelly beans, and it was a hit!"

Williams' healthy mission started four years ago when his grandmother, Alveda Williams, caught COVID and nearly died.

"It started off as a cough," Alveda Williams said,

She said when she was finally admitted into a hospital, her organs were failing.

"That was a dark moment for me, not because it was night, it was dark, like, that could have been it," she said.

Thankfully, she survived, and that's when Wade knew he wanted to take action.

He went to his dad and asked what he could do to inspire other kids to stay positive.

"He had a lot of questions when COVID first came," Josh Williams remembered. "It was questions about ‘why did I have to get out of school?' ‘Why do I have to not be around people?’"

At the age of 5, Wade wrote his first children's book, titled "Wade Through the Pandemic"

It chronicles the often confusing journey through one of the most difficult times in his life.

He's since written two more books tackling themes ranging from childhood obesity to riding a bike for the first time.

If you ask Wade what's next, he's still sorting that out, but he knows the sky is the limit.

You can find Wade and CEline's Super Beans on Amazon.