Fulton Commission again weighing GOP election board nominees

The Brief Fulton commissioners again debate GOP election board nominees. Judge ordered nominees be seated; $10K daily fine on hold pending appeal. Democrats cite past actions, Republicans say picks ensure integrity.



Fulton County commissioners are once again weighing whether to seat two Republican nominees to the county’s Board of Registration and Elections, an issue that has been tied up in court for months.

What we know:

The commission’s Wednesday meeting marks the third time members have considered the nominations of Julie Adams and Jason Frazier. Democratic commissioners voted in May and August not to approve them, citing concerns over their past actions.

Adams abstained from certifying election results in 2024 and unsuccessfully sued the board to allow county officials to refuse certification. Frazier has previously filed challenges to the eligibility of thousands of Fulton County voters.

Republican leaders say both are qualified and that their appointments are necessary to ensure election integrity. After the votes, the Fulton County GOP sued, and earlier this month a judge ruled that commissioners do not have discretion to reject qualified nominees proposed by political parties. The court ordered the nominees be seated and imposed a $10,000-per-day contempt sanction for noncompliance, though that penalty has been put on hold pending appeal.

During Wednesday’s session, commission chairman Robb Pitts said commissioners had three options: table the nominations until the court rules on the appeal, approve the nominees, or deny them again — a decision he noted could further increase legal costs for taxpayers.

Public comment during the meeting drew speakers from both sides of the debate. Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and other Democrats have indicated they still plan to oppose the nominees.

RELATED: Fulton commissioner cites law in rejecting GOP nominees

This is a developing story. Check back later today for an update or watch FOX 5 Atlanta at 3, 4, 5 & 6 for more information.