Fugitive wanted for shooting death of man in Vine City, arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
David McKinnon was wanted for the August 2021 murder of Markeece Jenkins. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police have arrested a man wanted for the August 2021 murder of Markeece Jenkins.

According to investigators, David McKinnon was taken into custody for the murder of Jenkins stemming from the August 30 shooting in the 617 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. 

Police went to the scene around 6::45 p.m. and found Jenkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators later identified McKinnon and a juvenile as suspects and secured arrest warrants. Officers found juvenile suspect in January 2022.

McKinnon was arrested in southeast Atlanta on March 28. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

