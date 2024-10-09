Man wanted for attacking girlfriend caught in Clayton County after five years on the run

article

One of Fulton County's most wanted fugitives has been caught after spending five years on the run.

Ramon Robinson has been wanted since 2019. He was accused of choking, punching and headbutting his girlfriend then threatening to shoot her in front of her six-year-old child after coming home from a club under the influence.

On Tuesday, officials tracked him down in Clayton County at an extended stay on Tara Boulevard.

Robinson was indicted on eight different charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, and battery. He was previously indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on Sept. 24, 2019.

"He will now be held accountable for the crimes he is accused of committing," said Sheriff Pat Labat. "If you have a warrant in Fulton County, our team will find you."