From Chattanooga to Catoosa: Drug dealer admits to pushing fentanyl

article

The Brief James Blevins of Ringgold pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute in Catoosa County. He admitted to buying fentanyl in Chattanooga, doubling its volume, and selling it for $100 per gram. Blevins was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 years to be served, after deputies seized drugs, a pill press, and $10,000 in cash.



A 34-year-old Ringgold man has been convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute after entering a guilty plea in Catoosa County Superior Court, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

James Blevins admitted that he would buy approximately one ounce of fentanyl per week in Chattanooga and then bring it back to Catoosa County, where he would "cut it" and turn it into two ounces of pressed fentanyl, which he would sell for $100 per gram.

During an investigation spearheaded by the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, Blevins sold fentanyl to individuals on several occasions. After a search warrant was executed at Blevins' home, deputies found approximately 60 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and over $10,000 in cash.

What's next:

After entering a guilty plea, Blevins was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with the first 10 years to be served.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe.