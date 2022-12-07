Man shot multiple times during fight outside Atlanta gay bar, police say

article

One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a popular Virginia-Highland gay bar early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Friends on Ponce, which is located on the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.

According to police, someone opened fire during a fight in the parking lot, hitting a man twice in the leg.

Man rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Investigators have not released the name of a suspect or identified the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.