Man shot multiple times during fight outside Atlanta gay bar, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:18AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

ATLANTA - One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a popular Virginia-Highland gay bar early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Friends on Ponce, which is located on the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.

According to police, someone opened fire during a fight in the parking lot, hitting a man twice in the leg.

Man rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Investigators have not released the name of a suspect or identified the victim.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.