Friday Morning Frights: Acworth’s Folklore Haunted House

Crystal might be the traditional gift for a 15th anniversary — but in the case of one of metro Atlanta’s most popular haunted attractions, the best gift you can give is a loud, spine-tingling scream!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with the terrifying team at Folklore Haunted House in Acworth, which is celebrating 15 ghoulish years in business.

As you may remember from our previous mornings at Folklore (that is, unless it was too scary for you to watch!), the seasonal destination is actually multiple-attractions-in-one; there are two massive walk-through haunts — Winters Estate: The Manor and Maze of Madness — and added activities including horror-themed carnival games, a coffin simulator experience, and a shop called Eerie Essentials. And here’s something that’s not scary at all: general admission gets you into both of the walk-through haunts!

Folklore Haunted House is located at 5389 North Main Street in Acworth, and is open on select dates through Nov. 2. For information on hours and admission prices, click here — and note, staffers say Folklore isn’t recommended for children under 13 years of age.

Now, Folklore Haunted House is routinely named one of the scariest haunts in North Georgia — and the twisted minds in charge say they’ve been saving their gnarliest creatures for the 15th anniversary! So, if you’re brave enough to take a look, click the video player in this article and check out our morning inside!