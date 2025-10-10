Friday metro Atlanta weather: Fall weekend ahead for North Georgia

The Brief Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, nearly average for early October, with breezy east to northeast winds. Saturday looks pleasant all around with sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons. A developing coastal storm is expected to stay mainly to the east, but some moisture could swing inland late in the day on Sunday.



It’s a cool and comfortable start to Friday as metro Atlanta heads into what’s shaping up to be a beautiful fall weekend, according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.

Fall weather in metro Atlanta

"Our Friday morning here before we’re moving into a really nice fall weekend," Feldman said. "Although there might be one thing we have to watch by the end of the weekend — a little change in our forecast."

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s, nearly average for early October, with breezy east to northeast winds. Feldman said Friday’s weather will feel "almost identical to yesterday," with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds but little to no chance of rain.

Saturday looks pleasant all around with sunshine, cool mornings, and mild afternoons.

Slight rain chance on Sunday in Atlanta

The $1 million question, Feldman said, is whether any rain will move in on Sunday. A developing coastal storm is expected to stay mainly to the east, but some moisture could swing inland late in the day.

"We’ve been talking about a developing coastal storm, which is still expected to leave the bulk of the rain way out to our east and closer to the coast," she explained. "But we might see some of that swinging in from the east Sunday afternoon. Some of you may experience some rain for part of your Sunday — not everyone will."

Feldman said areas east of Atlanta have a slightly better chance of seeing light rain, while areas west of the city are likely to stay completely dry.

After the weekend, next week looks warm, dry, and comfortable, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s each day.

"It’s really nice fall weather ahead," Feldman said.