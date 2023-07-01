Expand / Collapse search
Friday busiest day of the year for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

By Brittany Edney
News
A look at Atlanta airport on Saturday morning

It's a busy morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as people travel for the 4th of July holiday.

ATLANTA - Thousands of passengers are passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Fourth of July weekend.

In fact, airport officials expect it to be a record-breaking weekend at the airport.

RECORDS EXPECTED TO BE SET AT ATLANTA'S AIRPORT THIS FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

So far, not too many problems have been reported. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with one traveler who flew in from New Jersey and said that it was a better experience than last year.

ATLANTA AIRPORT, INTERSTATES PREPARE FOR FOURTH OF JULY TRAVEL RUSH

Some travelers also told us that they did see problems at smaller airports across the country, including delays in Des Moines.

According to TSA, 98,069 people went through security in Atlanta on Friday, making it the busiest day of 2023.

They also said they found 3 guns on Friday and have found 1 gun so far on Saturday.

The airport is offering free parking for 30 minutes in the hourly lot this weekend for people who are picking up passengers.

Domestic travelers should arrive at least two hours before their flight and international travelers should be at the airport at least three hours before takeoff. 