Friday busiest day of the year for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Thousands of passengers are passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the Fourth of July weekend.

In fact, airport officials expect it to be a record-breaking weekend at the airport.

So far, not too many problems have been reported. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke with one traveler who flew in from New Jersey and said that it was a better experience than last year.

Some travelers also told us that they did see problems at smaller airports across the country, including delays in Des Moines.

According to TSA, 98,069 people went through security in Atlanta on Friday, making it the busiest day of 2023.

They also said they found 3 guns on Friday and have found 1 gun so far on Saturday.

The airport is offering free parking for 30 minutes in the hourly lot this weekend for people who are picking up passengers.

Domestic travelers should arrive at least two hours before their flight and international travelers should be at the airport at least three hours before takeoff.