Freedom Collective works to rescue victims of sexual exploitation

The Brief Freedom Collective helps victims of sexual exploitation in Atlanta Volunteers hand out roses, cards of hope and hotline information Gala fundraiser set for Oct. 9 at Sinclair Atlanta in Sandy Springs



A metro Atlanta nonprofit is working to bring hope to victims of sexual exploitation and help them break free from dangerous circumstances.

What we know:

The Freedom Collective, a faith-based organization, has spent more than a decade conducting outreach to people trapped in the sex trade. Volunteers meet every Friday night, often entering areas considered high-risk, to connect directly with victims.

Before heading out, volunteers receive safety instructions and join together in prayer. Once on the streets, they offer roses, cards of hope and a hotline number — 943-2-BE-FREE (943-223-3733) — that connects victims with immediate resources.

The group’s director, Jessica Roth, said the organization focuses on seeing the humanity in every person they encounter, a perspective she believes sets them apart. Volunteers such as Gayle Short said the work not only changes the lives of those rescued, but also profoundly impacts those doing the outreach.

What's next:

The Freedom Collective will hold a fundraising gala on Oct. 9 at Sinclair Atlanta in Sandy Springs to support its mission. Click here for more information.