Businesses push back on plan to convert 'last free parking lot' in Little Five Points

The "last free parking lot" in Atlanta's popular Little Five Points area could be going away.

The 45-space lot sits off of Euclid Avenue, behind longtime Little Five Points businesses like Criminal Records, The Porter Beer Bar, and more.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a request by the Park Place Parking Company to manage the lot for the next three years.

Details about the changes, including how much the parking fee may be, have not been released.

Many businesses in the area are pushing back on the move by the city.

The L5P Business Association posted a video on its Instagram page showing workers of local stores in the area holding up petition signs calling for the "last free parking lot" to remain free.

The group argues that the small businesses in the area rely on the free parking lot.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, a petition calling for the lot to remain free has collected more than 1,800 signatures.